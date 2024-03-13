BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 1,234 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,270 ($16.27).

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.66) to GBX 1,400 ($17.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($16.02) to GBX 1,450 ($18.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.94) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.63) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BAE Systems

Insider Activity at BAE Systems

BAE Systems Stock Performance

In other news, insider Nicole Piasecki bought 3,132 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.44) per share, for a total transaction of £49,955.40 ($64,004.36). In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.08), for a total transaction of £4,163,035.80 ($5,333,806.28). Also, insider Nicole Piasecki bought 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.44) per share, with a total value of £49,955.40 ($64,004.36). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,157 shares of company stock worth $5,025,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,282.50 ($16.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The company has a market capitalization of £38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,203.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,106.04.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.