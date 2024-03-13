Bakkt (BKKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bakkt Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE BKKT opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 4.19. Bakkt has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 144,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $290,412.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,939,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,042.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,402,993 shares of company stock worth $3,108,590 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Bakkt from $1.70 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
About Bakkt
Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.
