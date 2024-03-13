Bakkt (BKKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bakkt Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE BKKT opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 4.19. Bakkt has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 144,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $290,412.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,939,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,042.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,402,993 shares of company stock worth $3,108,590 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 24.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 89.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Bakkt from $1.70 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

