Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Down 4.2% After Earnings Miss

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.17. 728,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,803,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 172.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 2,859,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,988,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,539 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares during the period. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 12.57.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Stories

