Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Down 6.9%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.86. 723,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 933,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.50. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1131 per share. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 80,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 169,620 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 111,578 shares during the period. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,937,000.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

