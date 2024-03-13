Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.
View Our Latest Report on BSAC
Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 3.0 %
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander-Chile
- What are earnings reports?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.