Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

