Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

