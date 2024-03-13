Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.57.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
