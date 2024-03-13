Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 40.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 254,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 608.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 640,321 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at $1,102,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Samsara by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Samsara by 25.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,677,000 after purchasing an additional 327,030 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOT stock opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $40.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,781.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,051,207 shares of company stock worth $68,678,048. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

