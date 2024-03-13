Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,437 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,888 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

