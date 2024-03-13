Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 975 ($12.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 740 ($9.48) to GBX 780 ($9.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 922 ($11.81) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 865.33 ($11.09).

Shares of INF opened at GBX 809.40 ($10.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,237.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 787.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 757.31. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 652.40 ($8.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 829.20 ($10.62).

In related news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.52), for a total value of £348,132.65 ($446,037.99). 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

