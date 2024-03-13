Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.33) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.33) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TT Electronics

TT Electronics Stock Performance

TT Electronics Company Profile

Shares of TTG stock opened at GBX 149.60 ($1.92) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £265.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4,986.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 158.22. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 133.60 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 203.50 ($2.61).

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.