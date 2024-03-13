Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $961.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $223,542.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,862 shares of company stock worth $5,219,346. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

