Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 21st

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. The 1-44 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st.

Better Choice Stock Performance

Better Choice stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Better Choice has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

Institutional Trading of Better Choice

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Better Choice by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Better Choice by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Better Choice by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Better Choice during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Featured Stories

