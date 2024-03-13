Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 21st

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 21st. The 1-44 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st.

Better Choice Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of BTTR opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Better Choice has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Better Choice

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

