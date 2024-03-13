BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Update

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the February 14th total of 678,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $47.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

See Also

