BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.20 and last traded at $96.87. 560,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 660,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $32,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

