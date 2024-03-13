Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) dropped 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 1,787,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,967,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

BTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

