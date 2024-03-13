Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR) vs. U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Critical Comparison

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) and Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Black Dragon Resource Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Energy currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -40.61% -19.41% -12.65% Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.6% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $44.55 million 0.57 -$960,000.00 ($0.57) -1.75 Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Black Dragon Resource Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Energy.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Dragon Resource Companies has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Energy beats Black Dragon Resource Companies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies or non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc. and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. in December 2004. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ProTek Capital, Inc.

