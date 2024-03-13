BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

BlackBerry Stock Up 0.3 %

BB opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,219,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after buying an additional 3,245,600 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth $6,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

