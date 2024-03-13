BlackBerry Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 22,056 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 83% compared to the average volume of 12,043 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on BB. CIBC lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $28,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $28,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 348,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BB opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

