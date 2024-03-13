BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKCC

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,813 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 383,363 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 89,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 313,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.