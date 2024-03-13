BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.70

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYIGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $11.52. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 247,308 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,820,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth $3,978,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 428,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 304,587 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,071,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 276,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 99.9% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 444,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 222,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.