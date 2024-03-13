BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.70

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $11.52. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 247,308 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
