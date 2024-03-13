BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Insider Jane Lewis Buys 1,638 Shares

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.52) per share, with a total value of £8,337.42 ($10,682.15).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock opened at GBX 506 ($6.48) on Wednesday. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 490 ($6.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 700 ($8.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £967.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 524.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 549.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

BlackRock World Mining Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 5,797.10%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Recommended Stories

