Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in BOX were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BOX by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,114 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after acquiring an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,225. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BOX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.