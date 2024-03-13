Boyd Group Services (BYD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.46 per share for the quarter.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$312.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$296.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$266.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$201.73 and a 12 month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYD. CIBC raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$308.31.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

