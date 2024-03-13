Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Brady were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brady by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,731,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $11,330,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,804,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 202,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

