BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LND opened at $4.78 on Monday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.