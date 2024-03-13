Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

BYFC opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.60. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,471,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 31.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,096 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.