Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) PT at $21.25

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $51,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,391.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,751 shares of company stock valued at $171,754. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAND opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

