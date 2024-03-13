Brokerages Set Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Target Price at $52.40

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

BOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,574,000 after buying an additional 1,556,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,789,000 after purchasing an additional 590,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,508,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $61.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

