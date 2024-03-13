Brokerages Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Target Price at $293.92

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.92.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

KRTX opened at $322.32 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $322.32. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.18.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total transaction of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $7,924,500. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

