Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Price Target at C$12.69

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. TD Securities cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at Superior Plus

Superior Plus Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Superior Plus news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald purchased 53,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,983.67. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPB stock opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.81. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.05 and a twelve month high of C$11.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

