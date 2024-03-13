Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Price Target at C$12.69

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPBGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. TD Securities cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Report on Superior Plus

Insider Activity at Superior Plus

In other Superior Plus news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald purchased 53,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,983.67. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Superior Plus Stock Down 0.4 %

SPB stock opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.81. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.05 and a twelve month high of C$11.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.