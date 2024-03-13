Brokerages Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) PT at $34.69

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

