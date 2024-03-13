Brokers Offer Predictions for Minto Apartment’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Minto Apartment in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

