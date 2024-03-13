Brokers Set Expectations for Ventas, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ventas in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $43.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ventas has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,460,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,003,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after acquiring an additional 363,153 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

