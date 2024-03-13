BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
BRT Apartments has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years. BRT Apartments has a dividend payout ratio of -169.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
BRT Apartments Stock Performance
BRT stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $298.72 million, a PE ratio of 229.43 and a beta of 1.14.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.
