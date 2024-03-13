BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years. BRT Apartments has a dividend payout ratio of -169.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $298.72 million, a PE ratio of 229.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

About BRT Apartments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 728.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

