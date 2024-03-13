Bruce Greenberg Sells 13,201 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,583.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $176.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

