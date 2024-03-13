Bryan A. Hanley Acquires 1,000 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Stock

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) VP Bryan A. Hanley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $10,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -176.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 605,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 33,647 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 66,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRO. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

