Bryan A. Hanley Acquires 1,000 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Stock

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) VP Bryan A. Hanley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $10,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kronos Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.50.
Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -176.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRO. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Kronos Worldwide
About Kronos Worldwide
Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kronos Worldwide
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.