Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 180,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 818,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

CABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 552.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 20.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at $1,798,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1,167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 59,490 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

