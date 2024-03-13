Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $311.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $193.12 and a 12-month high of $320.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.96 and its 200-day moving average is $266.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,889,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,889,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,107 shares of company stock valued at $40,217,826 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

