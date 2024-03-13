Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 2.3 %

TSE CFW opened at C$4.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.00. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$3.70 and a one year high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of C$376.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 62,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,059.38. Corporate insiders own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

