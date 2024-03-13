California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Trading Up 7.2%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.80. Approximately 855,673 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 824,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.47 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 98.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in California Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in California Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,440,000 after purchasing an additional 190,588 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in California Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,125,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,900,000 after purchasing an additional 182,246 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

