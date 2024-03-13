Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $376,933,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,773 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 567,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.