Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$10.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DBM. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.68.

DBM stock opened at C$8.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$700.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.96 and a 1-year high of C$8.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.54.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

