CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 605,100 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the February 14th total of 273,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.8 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Price Performance

ACNDF stock opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.80. CapitaLand India Trust has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$0.88.

Get CapitaLand India Trust alerts:

CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), formerly known as Ascendas India Trust, was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand India Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand India Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.