CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 605,100 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the February 14th total of 273,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.8 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Price Performance
ACNDF stock opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.80. CapitaLand India Trust has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$0.88.
CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile
