Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Capri stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Capri by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

