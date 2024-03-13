Cardlytics (CDLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CDLX opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $339.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $121,367.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 17,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $120,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,361,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,533,727. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $121,367.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,556 shares of company stock valued at $926,492. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $3,629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

