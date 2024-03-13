Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 28th

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CCIF opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

In related news, insider Lauren Michelle Basmadjian bought 9,550 shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,967.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,550 shares in the company, valued at $74,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,518 shares of company stock worth $98,151.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,000.

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.