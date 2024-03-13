Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CCIF opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lauren Michelle Basmadjian bought 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,967.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,550 shares in the company, valued at $74,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 12,518 shares of company stock worth $98,151 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCIF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

