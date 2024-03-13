Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $78.25 and last traded at $78.81. Approximately 1,894,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,354,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.30.

Specifically, Director Neha Parikh acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,809 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Carvana Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 141.19 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

