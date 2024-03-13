CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASI

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.4 %

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

Shares of CASI stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.